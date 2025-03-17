Public lands that were recently protected may no longer be after confusing Trump announcement

Thomas Tortez of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla tribe walks into Painted Canyon, part of the Chuckwalla National Monument.

Good morning. Here's what you need to know to start your Monday.



One president’s protections may be his successor’s extractions.

Days before he left office, President Biden established two new national monuments in the Golden State: Sáttítla Highlands in Northern California and Chuckwalla, next to Joshua Tree National Park.

But on Friday and Saturday, the Trump administration created confusion about the fate of those monuments, as Times reporter Doug Smith explained :

“The confusion arose over a bullet item referencing President Trump’s rollback of the monument designations in a White House fact sheet posted Friday detailing the reversal of various Biden administration policies. On Saturday, the reference to monuments was dropped without explanation.”

A view of the Chuckwalla Mountains. President Biden established Chuckwalla National Monument, protecting over 600,000 acres of public lands south of Joshua Tree National Park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Some other national news organizations reported that Trump had in fact rescinded the designation for the two monuments, or that he planned to . Amid the uncertainty, here’s what we know.

Protect and preserve vs. ‘drill baby drill’

In his proclamation establishing the Chuckwalla National Monument , Biden said the move would “preserve an important spiritual, cultural, prehistoric, and historic legacy and protect places inscribed with history for future generations; maintain a diverse array of natural and scientific resources; and help ensure that the prehistoric, historic, and scientific resources and values of the region endure for the benefit of all Americans.”

And in the order establishing the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument, the former president wrote:

“It is vital to preserve this unique geologic landscape that holds sites and objects of historical, traditional, cultural, and spiritual significance for Tribal Nations and Indigenous peoples who have gathered Indigenous Knowledge and practiced and shaped their cultures linked integrally to this area over countless generations.”

Both monuments, which make up nearly 850,000 acres combined, were also noted for their “recreational opportunities,” including hiking, camping, biking and more.

Trump, meanwhile, has been anything but cryptic about his approach to public lands: ”Drill baby drill.”

Doug Burgum, Trump’s secretary of the Interior, issued an order last month dubbed “ Unleashing American Energy ,” directing his staff to “review and, as appropriate, revise all withdrawn public lands” and seeking to increase oil, gas and other resource extraction from federal lands.

Burgum’s order is meant to implement Trump’s own Unleashing American Energy executive order, signed on his first day in office.

The Sáttítla Highlands had already been eyed for geothermal energy development. Some tribal leaders worry Chuckwalla could be targeted for groundwater extraction, to devastating effect.

The confusing fact sheet initially included this bullet-pointed language :

“Terminating proclamations declaring nearly a million acres constitute new national monuments that lock up vast amounts of land from economic development and energy production.”

Amid the confusion, tribal members and conservation groups are sounding the alarm.

Ileene Anderson, California deserts director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told Doug Smith that Trump’s actions, if true, represent “a gruesome attack on our system of public lands.”

“Both these monuments were spearheaded by local Tribes with overwhelming support from local and regional communities including businesses and recreationalists,” Anderson said. “This vindictive and unwarranted action is a slap in the face to Tribes and all supporters of public lands.”

It’s a good bet lawsuits will follow. Trump’s authority to reverse the protections has not been decided in court, as Doug explained.

“Trump, in his first term, reduced the boundaries of two monuments in Utah... and stripped protections from a marine monument off the coast of New England to allow commercial fishing,” he wrote. “Litigation challenging the reductions was still pending when Biden reversed the changes, and the matter was never settled.”

Today’s top stories

Matthew Richtman is congratulated by onlookers after placing first in the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

2025 Los Angeles Marathon



Matt Richtman crossed the finish line first, becoming the first American to win the race in 31 years.

More than 26,000 people competed in the marathon, which started at 7 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Explore Sunday’s race through pictures from Times photographers and contributors.

This morning’s must reads

Electronic billboard spanning nearly a city block features advertising starring Shohei Ohtani near the Tokyo Dome. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

It’s an almost unthinkable reality: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are all Dodgers. The Times’ Jack Harris chronicles how the Dodgers’ vision of Japanese prominence became reality.

A view of the Carmel Valley welcome sign. (Michael Petronaci)

And finally ... your photo of the day

A group of runners dressed as Elvis participate in the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photography fellow Juliana Yamada, who captured the fun during Sunday’s L.A. Marathon.

