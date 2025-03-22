We asked readers to share their favorite California books. Here’s how they responded

Books line the walls inside Fabulosa Books in the Castro District in San Francisco.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. Here’s what you need to know:

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The novels that capture California best

We weren’t expecting such a huge response when we asked Essential California readers to recommend your favorite California books. But respond you did! How y’all have the time for all this reading, we’ll never know.

But with longer days ahead, it’s time to build up your outdoor reading list.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite reader recommendations, and a few from the team. We know how hard it is to narrow it down to one or a few of your favorite California books. Maria L. La Ganga, The Times’ deputy managing editor for California and Metro, put it best: “Our amazing country-within-a-state has inspired so many gifted writers in every genre. John Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Amy Tan, John Muir, Joan Didion, Raymond Chandler, Carolyn See, Tommy Orange, and the list goes on and on.”

Advertisement

(Los Angeles Times)

Additionally, every month, the Los Angeles Times publishes a list of titles to consider. This month’s list includes a debut novel about womanhood and a cookbook celebrating California’s bounty.

Now back to your recommendations:

Responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

“‘Less Than Zero’ by Bret Easton Ellis portrays a version of 1980s L.A. dominated by wealth, excess and emotional detachment, capturing both the allure and emptiness of the city’s culture.” — Tyler Jackson

“I just finished reading ‘Eternity Street: Violence and Justice in Frontier Los Angeles’ by John Mack Faragher. It focuses on the period from 1830-1870 when California changed hands several times. The book is named after the street now called North Broadway. During this period, it was called Eternity Street and had a cemetery at the end of the road.” — Jake Johnson

“Two novels that really struck me are ‘The House of Sand and Fog’ by Andre Dubus III and ‘IQ’ by Joe Ide. ‘The House of Sand and Fog’ is beautifully written, heartbreaking and incredibly topical, even though it came out 25 years ago. It’s about immigration and addiction and love and dignity — and real estate. ‘IQ’ is the first in a series of detective novels. It’s the nickname of one Isaiah Quintabe, a brilliant young Black man and kind of modern day Sherlock Holmes. He has a singular, tragic backstory, is a one-of-a kind protagonist and the novels play out in an unusual place: the gritty streets of East Long Beach.” — Maria L. La Ganga, L.A. Times deputy managing editor for California and Metro

“John Steinbeck’s ‘East of Eden’ is one of those books that always comes up in conversation after a few drinks with my fellow book nerds. I can still see Steinbeck’s Salinas Valley in my mind even though I read it many summers ago on a beach. And those chapters about Cathy.” — Hunter Clauss, L.A. Times multiplatform editor, newsletters. (Several of you recommended this book.)

(Grand Central Publishing)

Advertisement

“My two favorite California books for two different reasons are ‘ Parable of the Sower’ by Octavia Butler and ‘ Inherent Vice’ by Thomas Pynchon. Butler creates a post-apocalyptic California that feels closer to reality with each passing year, and Pynchon answers a burning literary question in his detective novel: What if Hercule Poirot was a California stoner?” — Christian Orozco, L.A. Times assistant editor, newsletters. (Several of you recommended ‘Parable of the Sower.’)

The week’s biggest stories

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle this month.

(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Tesla’s steep fall from California’s green darling to a hated target of protests, violence and fires



Tesla owners in California and beyond have become targets of an unusual form of resistance to the second Trump administration and Telsa owner Elon Musk.

Teslas have been set ablaze with Molotov cocktails, riddled with bullets and defaced with swastikas. No one has been seriously hurt, but the incidents have heightened alarm from both law enforcement officials and experts in political extremism.

An L.A. Crips leader turned gang interventionist ran a “mafia-like” enterprise, the feds allege



Eugene “Big U” Henley helped launch Nipsey Hussle’s career and was called rap’s “godfather” by Wiz Khalifa. Now federal authorities are accusing him of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and fraud.

Federal authorities this week announced that there are 19 Rollin’ 60s Crips members and associates, including two rappers, in custody tied to a sprawling criminal case centered on Henley.

These California coastal cities face heightened flood danger from tsunami, data show



There are a number of scenarios where California could get hours of lead time ahead of a damaging tsunami. But should a quake strike close to shore, there could be little to no warning.

A worst-case tsunami could bring flooding to sizable areas of Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda, up to 18 feet above sea level, according to a recent assessment published by the California Geological Survey.

More big stories



Advertisement

Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This week’s must reads

Tule Elk wander in a pasture in Point Reyes National Seashore. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Point Reyes’ historic dairies were ousted after a legal battle. Locals say it’s conservation gone mad

Environmentalists are celebrating a legal settlement that will close historic family dairies they say are degrading Point Reyes National Seashore. Locals say the settlement shows no understanding of this place and its people.

More great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your weekend

From left, “Severance” actors Britt Lower, Adam Scott and Dichen Lachman discuss the harrowing Season 2 finale. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz

(Staff and wire photos)

What widely beloved sitcom, set at a Scranton, Pa., paper company and starring Steve Carell, turns 20 this year? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.