Trump cuts will affect peak national park season — but it’s still worth planning your trip

A five-mile, round-trip trail leads from the Hetch Hetchy Valley’s O’Shaughnessy Dam to Wapama Falls in Yosemite National Park. The route skirts the edge of the Hetchy Hetchy Reservoir.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. Here’s what you need to know to start your day:

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Despite the drama at the National Park Service, California’s parks are preparing for summer.

Elderly and disabled people are encountering severe service disruptions as the Trump administration overhauls the Social Security Administration system.

Coachella is underway with performances by the Go-Go’s, Jimmy Eat World and the L.A. Phil, just to name a few.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

California’s national parks beckon — even as drama ensues

Warmer weather and summer are on the horizon. It’s the perfect time to plan a visit to one of California’s nine national parks.

Members of the public visited national parks more than 331 million times last year — a record. There were more than 8 million visits to Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Death Valley combined.

Advertisement

But Trump cuts could impact those numbers this year. In January, thousands of seasonal park workers were told they wouldn’t be hired this season. After public outcry, Trump ditched the effort a month later.

Then in February, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s White House advisory team fired 1,000 newly hired National Park Service workers. Those employees have since been reinstated by a court order.

This newsletter covered similar drama at the U.S. Forest Service in February.

Advertisement

But more than 700 park service employees did accept buyouts . Fewer workers remain to collect entrance fees, clean toilets or help with search and rescue.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid the parks. In spite of all the cuts, firings and rehirings, there are still some new developments.

Yosemite National Park now requires timed reservations

Before you hike up to Yosemite Falls — the highest waterfall in North America — or anywhere in the park, you’ll likely need a reservation.

Advertisement

The Trump administration approved a pilot reservation system to improve visitor access, and reduce overcrowding, according to a news release provided to SF Gate.

From June 16 through Aug. 15, the park’s peak season, reservations will be required every day for entry between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the rest of the summer, reservations will be required only during weekends.

Reservations, good for three days of visiting, will go on sale April 17 on Recreation.gov .

Visitors without reservations may enter the park before 6 a.m., after 3 p.m., anytime via public transportation on the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System. You don’t need to reserve for entry before May 24 or after Aug. 31. The Hetch Hetchy entrance will remain first come first served.

Yosemite also began accepting reservations for summer camping last month. Find dates for the next round of reservations on Recreation.gov .

Sequoia National Park’s caverns are having a moment right now

The stunning Crystal Cave has been closed for four years. No more. The sprawling subterranean landmark will be open again this summer.

Advertisement

There are about 275 known caves in Sequoia and neighboring Kings Canyon National Park, but Crystal Cave is the only one accessible to visitors.

The park offers 50-minute guided tours through mineral formations and rare geology.

Beware, though. Rangers describe the steep, half-mile trail to the cave’s entrance as “strenuous.” It’s not suitable for young children or anyone with claustrophobia, and the stairs are roughly as tall as a 20-story building.

To get in during the open season of May 23 through Sept. 7, you’ll need tickets, which are available now but usually sell out.

Something else to keep in mind: Black bears are known for roaming around Sequoia and Yosemite.

Here’s what to do if you spot a bear. Don’t do this.

The week’s biggest stories

Elderly and disabled people are encountering severe service disruptions as the Trump administration overhauls the Social Security Administration system. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Musk cuts bring chaos and long waits at Social Security for seniors



There is rising frustration across Southern California and the nation as many seniors experience crashed webpages, endure jammed phone lines and are turned away at offices.

In February, the agency that sends monthly checks to nearly 73 million Americans announced plans to slash 7,000 jobs and consolidate its regional offices from 10 to four.

China will reduce the number of Hollywood films allowed in the country amid Trump’s trade war



The China Film Administration said it would “moderately reduce the number of American films imported” into the country. The country was once a vital market for U.S. blockbusters.

Reports earlier this week suggested Chinese officials had been contemplating a prohibition on Hollywood features, which would have dealt a major blow to entertainment companies struggling to rebuild after the pandemic and labor strikes.

California lawmakers tackle the potential dangers of AI chatbots after parents raise safety concerns



State lawmakers introduced a bill that would require chatbot operators to remind users at least every three hours that the virtual characters aren’t human. Platforms would also need to implement a protocol for addressing suicidal ideation, suicide or self-harm expressed by users.

Lawmakers say the bill could become a national model for AI protections as the use of chatbots grows. More than 20 million people use Character.AI every month and users have created millions of chatbots.

Coachella is here



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This week’s must reads

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Canadian snowbirds love Palm Springs. But they are canceling vacations and selling property because of President Trump.

“Is it concerning? Certainly. Canada is consistently our No. 1 travel source,” Mayor Ron deHarte said.

More must reads



Advertisement

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

The Slugger is a 16-inch sausage available this season at Dodger Stadium. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Staff and wire photos)

On Monday, where did members of the Los Angeles Dodgers meet with President Trump? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.