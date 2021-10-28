Bacon, Egg and Cheese Tacos
One thing I love about this recipe is that it’s as easy to make for four people as it is to make for one. It’s not really a recipe as much as it is a method. While the bacon is baking, you can scramble the eggs and get the tortillas and cheese ready to go so once the bacon is out, you just have a few more minutes of broiling until dinner is ready. If it’s just me, I’ll cook the bacon in the microwave. Just place however many slices you want between a couple layers of paper towel. Microwave on high until crisp, about four minutes.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the bacon in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until crispy, 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
While the bacon cooks, heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring gently with a rubber spatula until almost set, about three minutes. Remove skillet from the heat.
Heat the broiler. Arrange the tortillas on a separate baking sheet and broil, turning halfway through, until lightly charred, about two minutes per side. Top each tortilla with a slice of cheddar and return to broiler until cheese is melted, one minute more.
Divide the eggs among the tortillas and top with strips of bacon, Zing! sauce, cabbage, pickled onions and cilantro to serve.
Zing! Sauce
In a blender, combine the herbs, olive oil, lime juice, salt, chile and garlic and blend until smooth. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. Makes about 3/4 cup.
Lemon-Lime Cabbage
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, lemon or lime juice, olive oil, salt, sugar, pepper and chile flakes. Toss to combine and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Easiest Pickled Onions
Place the sliced onions in a resealable jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add a big pinch of salt and sugar, then fill the jar up halfway with vinegar. Add enough water to cover the onions, then screw the lid on tight and shake the heck out of it. Set aside at least 15 minutes or refrigerate for up to two weeks. Makes about 1 cup pickled onions.
