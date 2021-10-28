Bacon, Egg and Cheese Tacos

One thing I love about this recipe is that it’s as easy to make for four people as it is to make for one. It’s not really a recipe as much as it is a method. While the bacon is baking, you can scramble the eggs and get the tortillas and cheese ready to go so once the bacon is out, you just have a few more minutes of broiling until dinner is ready. If it’s just me, I’ll cook the bacon in the microwave. Just place however many slices you want between a couple layers of paper towel. Microwave on high until crisp, about four minutes.