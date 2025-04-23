A vandal dealt a sad blow to L.A.’s urban trees. Budget woes could bring another

Trees lie on the pavement in downtown L.A. on Sunday after having been cut down over the weekend.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Why would someone cut down DTLA trees?

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who was captured on surveillance footage using a chainsaw to chop down multiple trees in Downtown L.A. over the weekend.

Photos of downed trees circulated on Reddit and other social media sites as users expressed a mix of anger and grief. One poster dubbed the perpetrator a “tree serial killer” as others called for justice in response to an act of “eco terrorism.”

A woman walks around a felled tree along South Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

The suspect cut down six mature trees in the city’s historic district.

Leaders of the Downtown Los Angeles Residents Assn. called the vandal’s actions “a violent, demoralizing, and illegal act that threatens residents’ real and perceived safety in DTLA.” The group is demanding that city leaders replace the trees and hold the perpetrator accountable.

Urban trees are already struggling

The loss of mature urban trees comes as the city strives to plant more of them — especially in South L.A. and other communities that have historically lacked beneficial trees. L.A. leaders previously set a goal to increase the urban tree canopy by 50% “in areas of greatest need” by 2028.

A strong tree canopy provides residents much-needed shade , mitigates the impacts of heat and cleans the air, among other perks.

One UCLA study found that shade can reduce heat stress in the human body by 25% to 30% during the day. In another study , researchers found that the presence of three trees can lower the chance of health-related deaths by 1%. And a recent study from USC found that L.A. trees and other plants capture more CO2 than researchers expected .

L.A.’s budget crisis could affect the future of L.A. trees

Just like the unfortunate downtown trees, L.A.’s next annual budget also faces a chainsaw, which could hamper the city’s effort to boost its urban forest.

Mayor Karen Bass published her spending proposal , which includes cuts to departments and more than 1,600 layoffs as the city braces for a nearly $1-billion budget deficit .

Tree-related programs and personnel are on the chopping block. According to Bass’ proposed budget (the City Council has until the end of May to amend and approve it):



No new funding would be allocated for tree planting within the Office of Community Beautification

$170,000 is allocated for “tree care” in the StreetsLA budget, but no funding is listed for “new trees”

No new funding would be allocated to replace trees removed during sidewalk repairs

Seven open city positions tasked with planting trees and another seven tasked with watering them would be eliminated

Officials from the mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The fate of L.A. tree planting is further imperiled by federal funding cuts orchestrated by Elon Musk and his team, which he calls the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. LAist reported last month that thousands of trees might go unplanted locally after DOGE pulled grant money allocated to nonprofits.

Today’s top stories

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Los Angeles detain an immigrant in 2022 who was deemed a threat to national security. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Southeast Asians in the L.A. region are being detained and deported at routine ICE check-ins



In recent months, a number of Cambodian, Laotian and Vietnamese immigrants have been told that deportation orders that had been stayed — in some cases for decades — are now being enforced as the Trump administration seeks to increase the number of deportations.

Trump named Gibson, Stallone and Voight as ‘special ambassadors.’ Hollywood is still waiting for a call



The actors would be his “eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform a few days before starting his second term.

Four months later, many of those who work in Hollywood — industry players and officials who have been actively engaged in efforts to boost production — say as far as Trump’s envoys are concerned, it has been mostly “crickets.”

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

A group of Rollin’ 60s members on the corner of South Harcourt Street and 60th Street in Los Angeles. (Ronald Thompson Jr & Kenya Ware)

L.A.’s Rollin’ 60s Crips: The rise of a notorious gang and its reputed boss ‘Big U.’ The Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips have a reputation for violence, sometimes even against fellow members. But that hasn’t stopped them from growing into one of the largest and most notorious street gangs in the city, if not the country. The gang’s foot soldiers and shot callers have been many over the years, but one name has seemingly remained constant: Eugene “Big U” Henley.

Other must reads



Their homes and school burned in the Eaton fire. But these theater kids rise from the ashes.

Steelhead trout rescued from the Palisades fire spawn in their new Santa Barbara County home.

For your downtime

Celebrating 40 years in 2025, the Bill Pickett Rodeo is the longest-running Black rodeo in the U.S. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🤠👢 Want to tap into Black cowboy culture in L.A. beyond the Beyoncé concert? Start here.

🤣 Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias and Jo Koy announce a Super Bowl-size comedy show at SoFi Stadium.

Lady Gaga adds Los Angeles-area dates to her Mayhem Ball tour.

Staying in



And finally ... your photo of the day

Caitlin Villarreal, her cat Zuse, and their Hollywood penthouse in the Whitley Heights neighborhood. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House in Whitley Heights where an L.A. entrepreneur transformed a historic Hollywood penthouse into a “sanctuary” with secondhand gems.

