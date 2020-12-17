Beef Short Ribs Braised in Tomato & Red Pepper Stew

Nigerian “stew base,” a blend of plum tomatoes, onion, red bell pepper and chiles, forms the foundation of these braised beef short ribs. In Nigeria, the base would be fried in oil to condense its flavor. Kiano Moju, however, prefers to reduce it slowly in the oven, where it cooks in the rendered beef fat and enriches the stew, which is best swiped up with pieces of fresh chapati. She also makes a traditional East African salad called kachumbari to serve alongside the beef to cut its richness.

The short ribs you want to use here are English-cut style, which have a whole rib bone with a solid piece of meat attached to it. In the meat department shelves of grocery stores, short ribs typically are packaged already cut into 3- to 4-inch “blocks.” But if you get them from a butcher, ask for ribs cut to that size.

You can find Nigerian Maggi cubes and Lion curry powder online, but if you’d prefer to buy them and other African ingredients in Los Angeles, go to African Obichi Market or Dora Market in Mid-City or Rivera Caribbean and African Grocery downtown.