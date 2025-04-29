Advertisement
California

MAGA makes its pitch to L.A.’s deep-blue Westside

People at a rally featuring U.S. flags, including one with the image of a man in dark suit and red tie
People attend a Republican rally at Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills on April 27, 2025.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FonsecaStaff Writer 

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Trump supporters rally to court discontent Democrats

After Donald Trump’s reelection last year, the Democratic Party has been criticized as out of touch, fragmented and rudderless.

MAGA Republicans looked to capitalize on that over the weekend with a rally aimed at courting disaffected Democrats in liberal Los Angeles County, meeting in West Hollywood and then marching into Beverly Hills.

The Sunday rally, dubbed the “American Restoration Tour,” was organized by members of the #WalkAway movement, which is encouraging voters to leave the Democratic Party.

Although Democrat Kamala Harris won California’s electoral votes in last year’s presidential election, her margin declined from Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. And down ballot, voters challenged the Golden State’s deep blue reputation by rejecting some progressive efforts aimed at affordable housing, income inequality and criminal justice reform.

A man in a red cap holds up a white sign with a U.S. flag attached during a face-off with a woman yelling into a bullhorn
Trump supporters and counterprotesters argue during a rally that began with a meeting in West Hollywood and a march that ends in Beverly Hills.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Given Democrats’ current identity crisis, it’s not surprising that conservatives, many still riding the high of Trump’s victory, are making their pitch and making it here.

The rally was held in Beverly Gardens Park, which “has been the site of frequent demonstrations in support of Trump,” Times reporters Lila Seidman and Seema Mehta wrote this week.

“Although much of the affluent Westside skews liberal, Beverly Hills is home to neighborhoods that repeatedly voted for Trump,” they noted.

The rally drew a few hundred attendees and began as a march in the city of West Hollywood. Diners in the LGBTQ+ enclave who gathered for brunch and drag queen performances got a different show as Trump supporters marched along Santa Monica Boulevard.

The MAGA march was met with a slightly larger number of counterprotesters, who gathered nearby, yelling, “No KKK! No fascist USA! No Trump!” The event stayed mostly peaceful, my colleagues reported, other than a small fight and an arrest at the rally in Beverly Hills.

There was a common thread linking many of the speakers, Seema and Lila reported: “former liberals who felt disenfranchised by the Democratic Party and became full-throated Trump supporters.”

That included actress Natalie Beisner, who said she voted for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, but rethought her political views in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Beisner told the crowd that she was called racist and selfish for raising concerns that protesters against the murder of George Floyd were allowed to gather en masse but she was not allowed to be with her grandmother as she died.

“These people refused to acknowledge that I might have an honest reason for disagreeing with them. There was no conversation,” Beisner said. “So I walked away from the Democrat Party because for the first time in my life, I connected my suffering directly to Democrat policies.”

A man wearing black speaks into a mic in front of a black sign with a U.S. map and the words American Restoration Tour
Matt Gaetz spoke Sunday at a Beverly Hills rally that aimed to persuade Democrats to drop their party registration and join Republicans.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Also among the rally’s speakers was former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, now based in San Diego, where he hosts a political show.

“They are the movement that allowed this great state to burn,” Gaetz told the crowd, referring to Democrats. “They are the movement that turned what was paradise over to the homeless and illegal aliens.”

Democratic defectors to the MAGAverse would be welcomed “with a patriotic embrace,” Gaetz added.

One thing that didn’t come up during the rally: the Department of Justice’s investigation into Gaetz for allegations of child sex trafficking, which did not lead to charges.

Gaetz resigned from Congress in November and withdrew himself from consideration to be U.S. attorney general after his nomination by then-President-elect Trump. The House Ethics Committee reported late last year that it had found evidence that Gaetz abused drugs and paid for sex with a minor during his tenure in Congress.

Today’s top stories

Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth, an ICE officer, and protesters
(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Al Drago, Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg, Matias Delacroix, Alex Brandon / Associated Press, Pool via Associated Press)
‘Disrupt, break, defund’: Trump’s imperial first 100 days

  • President Trump’s first 100 days in his second term have been a blitz of executive orders, job and spending cuts, and global tariffs, in pursuit of expanded presidential power.
  • His second term in the White House has proved a stark departure from his first because, this time around, he is testing whether any limits exist on executive authority.

LAFD’s DEI bureau drew the right’s ire. It’s now on the chopping block

Trump’s support is dropping nationwide and across demographics, polls show

  • President Trump enjoyed the highest approval ratings of his political career when he entered office in January, with roughly half the country supportive of his return.
  • Yet, 100 days into his second term, he has fallen to polling lows similar to those that challenged his presidency the first time around.

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must reads

A woman studies at a library table
Adriana Orea studies at Los Angeles City College.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Can $1,000 a month help more students land nursing careers? An L.A. pilot effort says yes. L.A. Community College District is giving more than 200 low-income students $1,000 a month in unrestricted income in hopes of keeping them enrolled and helping deliver a more diverse and multilingual healthcare workforce.

Other must reads

For your downtime

Two people in corsets and wigs striking a pose
Love Bailey and Luca Bonamore at Simon Says, a monthly party at the historic Spotlight nightclub in Hollywood.
(Chiara Alexa / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

A man poses for a photo while carrying a guitar
Musician and children’s book author Lucky Diaz at the Festival of Books photo studio on Sunday. His forthcoming book, “Fix-It Familia,” arrives on shelves Tuesday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Christian Orozco, assistant editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Ryan Fonseca

