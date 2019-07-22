Earthquake: Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Joshua Tree National Park

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Monday at 9:26 a.m. in Joshua Tree National Park, about 10 miles away from central Twentynine Palms.

Strong shaking was felt at the unpopulated epicenter. The closest city nearby, Twentynine Palms, felt only light shaking, as did Indio, about 20 miles away from the epicenter. The U.S. Geological Survey calculated Palm Springs as seeing only weak shaking.

USGS instruments recorded weak shaking as far away as Murrieta, Beaumont, Bombay Beach, and Needles.

Advertisement

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.