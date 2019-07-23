Cost of Metro transit line through the Sepulveda Pass could reach $13 billion

Building a transit line through the Sepulveda Pass, one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in Southern California, could cost more than $13 billion, a figure significantly higher than previous estimates, Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority project could face a funding gap of more than $8 billion, depending on what route and type of transit officials choose.

The project has about $5.7 billion earmarked from Measure M, the sales tax increase that county voters approved in 2016. Metro plans to seek federal and state funding for the line, which can represent about half the cost of a major transit project.

In a region where three of four commuters drive alone to work, the Sepulveda Pass line offers a key opportunity to shift more drivers off the 405 Freeway and onto transit. All four route options that Metro is studying — either subway or monorail — could whisk riders between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside in less than half an hour, far faster than driving during rush hour.

“It’s a very good project,” said Metro Deputy Project Manager Peter Carter. “It could compete very well for other types of funding that come about.”

The cost estimate for the project was far lower when Metro officials compiled a funding list for Measure M in 2015. The significant amount of tunneling that the project will require, and an extension of the route by two miles to a Metrolink station in Van Nuys, will drive up the cost, officials said.

Tunneling is difficult and expensive everywhere, but particularly in Southern California, where labor and material costs are high, and densely occupied areas complicate construction.

Ridership projections show that a planned light-rail line on Van Nuys Boulevard would be overwhelmed by the number of passengers heading south to connect to the Sepulveda line, Carter said. Extending the Sepulveda line farther north would spread out demand across two parallel lines.

Metro also is considering partnerships with private-sector companies to build, operate and maintain the line as a way to cut costs. Metro’s directors are slated Thursday to consider approving a process that allows firms to pitch ideas for lowering the project’s cost while it’s still in the design phase, and eventually bid to build the project.

“It’s a large project, and it’s a complex project,” said Cory Zelmer, Metro’s project manager for the Sepulveda Pass. “We think it’s helpful to get as many creative and innovative ideas early on as possible.”

The three subway options Metro is studying range in length from 12.8 miles to 14.3 miles and would cost $9.9 billion to $13.8 billion, officials said.

The route with the highest overall projected ridership is a subway line that would run on elevated tracks through the Valley, then in a tunnel from Ventura Boulevard to the Expo Line. About 60% of the line would be subterranean, Metro said. It is expected to accommodate 137,000 daily trips and run from Van Nuys to West L.A. in 19 minutes.

The monorail option under consideration would span 15.4 miles and cost $9.4 billion to $11.6 billion, officials said. Unlike the heavy rail options, the monorail would be underground for just 35% of its route, running on elevated tracks through part of the Sepulveda Pass between the Getty Center and Ventura Boulevard.

A second phase of the project would extend south from the Westside to Los Angeles International Airport, with a slated opening date of 2057. That line could provide a one-seat transit ride from Van Nuys to the airport in less than 40 minutes, Carter said.