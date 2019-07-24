L.A. County sheriff’s deputy involved in fight near Palmdale Walmart; suspect is injured

A suspect was injured in a fight with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday evening near a Palmdale Walmart.

According to a department spokesman, the sheriff’s deputy pursued and apprehended a suspect about 7:50 p.m. at East Avenue S and 47th Street.

The suspect resisted arrest, resulting in a fight during which the suspect was injured.

Sheriff’s deputies remain on-scene, and paramedics have been requested for the suspect.

The condition of the deputy is unknown, and no other injuries have been reported.