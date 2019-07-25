Hours of terror in the Valley amid shooting rampage and police dragnet

A gunman went on a shooting rampage for hours Thursday in the San Fernando Valley, leaving four dead and at least two others injured.

The violence prompted a massive police response, leading neighborhoods to be put on lockdown and streets to be closed off.

Here is a timeline of what happened from the Los Angeles Police Department:

2 a.m. Authorities allege Gerry Zaragoza, 26, attacked his family inside an apartment in the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park. His 50-year-old father and 20-year-old brother were fatally shot. His mother suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

2:45 a.m. Zaragoza allegedly opened fire outside a Shell gas station in the 6700 block of Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, who has not been identified, died at a hospital. The man remains in critical condition.

7:45 a.m. Police say a person matching Zaragoza’s description tried to rob a man outside a Bank of America branch at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park.

1 p.m. Zaragoza allegedly opened fire inside an Orange Line bus at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys, killing a man.

2 p.m.: Police continued to swarm parts of the Valley looking for Zaragoza, closing off streets and evacuating at least one park.

2:30 p.m. Two plainclothes officers from the LAPD spotted Zaragoza walking on Canoga Avenue near Gault Street and quickly moved in to arrest the suspect, using a Taser stun gun to subdue him.