Video shows brutal bat attack on robbery victim in Van Nuys

Police are hoping newly released video showing the brutal beating and robbery of a man in Van Nuys will lead authorities to the three people they say were involved in the attack.

Surveillance video released Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department shows two women and a man walking through a parking lot at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 5500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. While the group is walking, one woman steps back and motions to a hooded man behind her, who then attacks the first man with a wooden bat.

The victim was struck six times with a bat, including several times in the face and head, the video below shows. During the attack, he falls to the ground and appears to lose consciousness. At that point in the video, one of the women intervenes and the hooded attacker runs off-camera.

Police say the attacker discarded the bat before returning to steal the man’s cellphone and wallet. All three suspects then fled the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Van Nuys police at (877) 5273-247, text CRIMES (274637) or share information anonymously at (800) 222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.