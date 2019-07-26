Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Fire crews work to contain a 6-acre brush fire in Newbury Park

By Esmeralda BermudezStaff Writer 
July 26, 2019
5:57 PM
Share

A brush fire ignited Friday afternoon near Newbury Park, threatening structures, officials said.

But no evacuations have been ordered or are expected to be ordered.

The blaze began on a hillside just before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Potrero Road.

It grew to about six acres, but was slowed down drastically by fire crews and was not expected to grow, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Advertisement

“We have released the two air tankers and are confident this fire will stay in the containment area,” fire officials said.

Potrero Road was closed between Wendy Drive and Hidden Valley so fire crews could battle the blaze with engines, ground crews and bulldozers.

California
Esmeralda Bermudez
Follow Us
Esmeralda Bermudez writes narrative stories about the lives of Latinos for the Los Angeles Times. She was born in El Salvador, raised in Whittier and graduated from the University of Southern California. Before joining The Times in 2008, Bermudez worked at the Oregonian in Portland, covering city government and immigration. She has reported from Guatemala and Mexico where her coverage in 2006 won her the Guillermo Martinez-Marquez Award for Latin American Reporting. Bermudez was also a finalist for Livingston Award for International Reporting. In 2016, she was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement