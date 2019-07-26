Fire crews work to contain a 6-acre brush fire in Newbury Park

A brush fire ignited Friday afternoon near Newbury Park, threatening structures, officials said.

But no evacuations have been ordered or are expected to be ordered.

The blaze began on a hillside just before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Potrero Road.

It grew to about six acres, but was slowed down drastically by fire crews and was not expected to grow, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

“We have released the two air tankers and are confident this fire will stay in the containment area,” fire officials said.

Potrero Road was closed between Wendy Drive and Hidden Valley so fire crews could battle the blaze with engines, ground crews and bulldozers.