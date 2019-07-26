Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
San Fernando Valley shooting rampage started out personal, then turned random, LAPD says

Los Angeles police SWAT team members swarm the area near Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys, where a victim was shot by a gunman.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
Members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team gather at a shooting scene in Van Nuys. A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in a series of shootings in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
SWAT team members work a shooting scene in Van Nuys.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A man on an Orange Line bus was fatally shot Thursday in Van Nuys.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
An investigation is underway after a triple shooting that killed two people and wounded a third at an apartment in Canoga Park early Thursday.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Family of the fatal shooting victims in Canoga Park talk to Los Angeles police after arriving at the crime scene.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
An LAPD crime scene investigator checks out the bullet holes in the wall of a gas station where two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting outside a gas station in North Hollywood.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. detectives confer at a gas station where two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in North Hollywood.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )
L.A. police talk to an attempted robbery victim at a Bank of America branch at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Richard WintonMatthew Ormseth
July 26, 2019
7:34 AM
One day after a shooting rampage in the San Fernando Valley left four dead and three injured, authorities are trying to sort out what prompted the string of violence.

Police say Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, first shot his father, mother and brother at their home in Canoga Park in the middle of the night, then shot a woman he reportedly knew a few miles away.

After that, the rampage appears to have turned random, authorities said.

“He didn’t even talk to his last victim,” said LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division. “It doesn’t look like there was any interaction between them.”

The violence brought a huge police presence to the Valley and left residents shaken.

LAPD Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher, who oversees detectives, said authorities have not identified a motive in the shootings.

“Getting the suspect into custody was the priority,” he said, adding that detectives will now focus on building a case to submit to prosecutors.

Here’s what’s known about the attacks:

2 a.m. -- Authorities say Zaragoza attacked his family inside their apartment in the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park. His 50-year-old father and 20-year-old brother were fatally shot. His mother suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are not sure why he opened fire on his family.

2:45 a.m. -- After leaving his family’s home, police say Zaragoza opened fire outside a Shell gas station in the 6700 block of Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, who has not been identified, died at a hospital. The man remains in critical condition.

Police say Zaragoza knew the woman who was shot, but authorities have not determined the specifics of their relationship, LAPD Deputy Chief Jorge Rodriguez said. A family member told KCBS-TV Channel 2 that Zaragoza once dated the woman and that he became obsessed with her after she broke off the relationship.

7:45 a.m. -- Police say a person matching Zaragoza’s description tried to rob a man outside a Bank of America branch at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park. Authorities don’t know whether there was any personal connection between the robbery suspect and the victim.

1 p.m. -- Authorities say Zaragoza opened fire inside an Orange Line bus at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys, killing a man.

That attack may have been random, police say.

2:30 p.m. -- Two plainclothes officers from the LAPD spotted Zaragoza walking on Canoga Avenue near Gault Street in Canoga Park and quickly moved in to arrest him, using a Taser to subdue him.

California
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Los Angeles Times Metro reporter covering breaking news in California.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011.
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
