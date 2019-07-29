Full coverage of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

1/12
A police officer photographs a car outside the home linked to the suspected Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
FBI personnel pass a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Monday, July 29, 2019 in Calif., the morning after a gunman killed at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding about 15 others. A law enforcement official identified the gunman, who was shot and killed by police, as Santino William Legan. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger/AP)
Law enforcement officials load paper bags gathered at a house in the 300 block of Churchill Place in Gilroy. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Two people stand outside the emergency entrance to St. Louise Regional Hospital on Sunday in Gilroy, Calif. A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival earlier in the day. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A couple stands in a parking lot near the site of the mass shooting in Gilroy on Sunday. (Thomas Mendoza / Associated Press)
People leave the festival following the shooting Sunday on the final day of the three-day event. (Nhat V. Meyer / Associated Press)
Festival volunteer Denise Buessing, left, embraces fellow volunteer Marsha Struzik on Sunday at a reunification center in a parking lot at Gavilan College in Gilroy. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)
A police officer stands guard outside Gilroy High School, which is near the Christmas Hill Park festival site. Crisis counselors were set to be on hand at the school Monday, according to its website. (Nhat V. Meyer / Associated Press)
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park on Sunday night following the shooting. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Grim festival attendees leave the Gilroy Garlic Festival by bus. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)
A woman stands in front of the emergency entrance of St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Gilroy Garlic Festival executive director Brian Bowe pauses while addressing the media at a news conference in a parking lot at Gavilan College on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A man opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three and wounding 12.
