California

Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman used a rifle banned in California, officials say

Gilroy shooting
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park on Sunday night following the shooting.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Richard Winton
Patrick McGreevy
July 29, 2019
4 PM
The gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting used a military-style semiautomatic rifle that is illegal to own in California, authorities said Monday.

The WASR-10, with its standard clip and stocks, is considered an assault rifle under California law and therefore banned. The Romanian-built weapon looks like an AK-47.

Authorities say Santino William Legan, 19, bought the weapon earlier this year legally in Nevada.

On Monday, Mineral County sheriff’s deputies helped FBI agents search a residence in Walker Lake, Nev., believed to be linked to Legan.

In 2014, then-Gov. Jerry Brown enacted a law requiring anyone who buys a firearm out of state and brings it into California after Jan. 1, 2015, to have the it delivered to licensed California dealer and file a report with the state Department of Justice documenting the purchase.

It is the velocity of the round with the rifle that gives it the deadly power.

FULL COVERAGE: The Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

AB 1609 requires a 10-day waiting period and a background check. Violations are a misdemeanor for long guns, and felonies for handguns.

The law exempts people who have obtained specified Justice Department permits to deliver weapons from the requirements imposed by this bill.

Former Assemblyman Luis A. Alejo (D-Salinas), who wrote the law, had said, “I support the 2nd Amendment, but I have seen too many families torn apart by criminal behavior involving firearms. I am not going to sit by idly and wait for more.”

California
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times   
Patrick McGreevy
Patrick McGreevy covers the California Legislature out of the Sacramento bureau for the Los Angeles Times.
