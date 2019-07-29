What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect Santino William Legan

In the hours before the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, Santino William Legan posted a photo with the caption, “Ayyy garlic festival time come get wasted on overpriced ...,” using an expletive.

He also posted a photo of a Smokey Bear sign warning about fire danger with a caption instructing people to read the novel “Might Is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard. The book, published in 1890, includes principles related to Social Darwinism and is described as including misogynistic and racist ideas.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect as Santino William Legan, 19. The mass shooting Sunday killed three and injured 12. Police killed the gunman after the rampage. Police on Monday searched a house linked to Legan at the end of a quiet suburban cul de sac in Gilroy.

Officers emerged from the house carrying several paper bags.

The source said police were still trying to determine a motive for the attack, adding detectives were digging into his social media for indications of his belief system and opinions.

Legan lived in Gilroy, not far from the site of the famed food festival.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the gunman was able to circumvent the festival’s security by entering from a creek area and cutting through a fence. He was later fatally shot by police.

Authorities said they don’t know a motive for the attack. And it’s unclear whether he was targeting specific people or shooting randomly.

Jack Van Breen, lead vocalist and guitarist for TinMan, told reporters that the band was playing an encore when he heard a pop. He turned in the direction of the noise and saw a man “in a green top with a gray handkerchief kind of around his neck and what appeared to be an assault rifle.”

“He started shooting again in the direction of where all the food people were dining,” Van Breen told the Associated Press.

He heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”

Legan identified himself as being of Italian and Iranian descent in his Instagram profile, which has since been deleted.

Ernesto Mendoza said a caravan of police vehicles streamed into his quiet Gilroy area Sunday evening, not long after reports of a shooting. Blaring from the vehicles’ loudspeakers was a message: Go inside and shut your doors, Mendoza said.

Authorities cordoned off the mouth of the cul de sac until about 1 a.m., when the vehicles streamed out, he said.

Mendoza believed they were just making sure the neighborhood was safe — he often runs in the park where the festival is held, just a 30-minute jog from his home. It wasn’t until Monday morning, when reporters asked Mendoza what he knew of his neighbors, that he realized the shooter may have lived on his street.

“Our neighbor? We don’t want to speculate it’s our neighbor, because we don’t know yet,” he said. “It’s terrible. How many years have they been doing that festival? It’s supposed to be very quiet.”