California

John Wayne Airport cancels all flights due to power outage

By Jack DolanStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
8:34 PM
A power outage Friday night at John Wayne Airport in Orange County forced officials to cancel all flights for the evening.

Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said all flights scheduled to arrive after 7:30 p.m. had been diverted to other airports. People awaiting incoming flights should call the airlines to find out where passengers will be landing, she said.

All flights scheduled to leave after 8 p.m. will not be departing, Thompson said. She did not know how long the problem would last or how many passengers are likely to be affected.

A problem with an electrical transformer in nearby Irvine caused the outage, Thompson said, which affected all three terminals at the airport.

Generators kicked in at 7:57 p.m., she said, so people are not sitting around in dark terminals.

“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” Thompson said.

Southern California Edison indicated on its website that more than 28,000 customers in Irvine were affected by the outage and that crews had not released information on the cause or repair efforts. There was no estimated time of restoration.

An outage at Los Angeles International Airport in June caused multiple flights to be canceled because of a glitch at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power station.

This story will be updated. City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Jack Dolan
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of several national investigative reporting awards, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for a series revealing the doctors with the worst disciplinary histories in the country, using records the federal government sought to keep secret. He began his newspaper career at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where he grew up, and worked at the Miami Herald before coming to The Times.
