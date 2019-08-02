John Wayne Airport cancels all flights due to power outage

A power outage Friday night at John Wayne Airport in Orange County forced officials to cancel all flights for the evening.

Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said all flights scheduled to arrive after 7:30 p.m. had been diverted to other airports. People awaiting incoming flights should call the airlines to find out where passengers will be landing, she said.

All flights scheduled to leave after 8 p.m. will not be departing, Thompson said. She did not know how long the problem would last or how many passengers are likely to be affected.

Update 1: There is currently a full ground stop. Any inbound flight to JWA will be diverted. Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

A problem with an electrical transformer in nearby Irvine caused the outage, Thompson said, which affected all three terminals at the airport.

Advertisement

Generators kicked in at 7:57 p.m., she said, so people are not sitting around in dark terminals.

“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” Thompson said.

Southern California Edison indicated on its website that more than 28,000 customers in Irvine were affected by the outage and that crews had not released information on the cause or repair efforts. There was no estimated time of restoration.

An outage at Los Angeles International Airport in June caused multiple flights to be canceled because of a glitch at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power station.

Advertisement

This story will be updated. City News Service contributed to this report.