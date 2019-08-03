Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

A Romanian tourist was killed in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California this week, authorities said.

Lucian Miu, 21, was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet, authorities said. He died at a hospital.

Two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week, according to the Fresno Bee.

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

Advertisement

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between some rocks before managing to escape.