Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Fast-moving brush fire in Alameda County now nearly contained

A map shows the location of a fire that broke out in Dublin in Northern California.
A fire broke out in Alameda County.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Aug. 9, 2019
3:31 PM
Share

A brush fire in Alameda County prompted officials to prepare residents for a possible evacuation.

The brush fire in Dublin, Calif., had grown to 248 acres over the course of roughly an hour. Alameda County Fire Department reported that the fire was 90% contained as of 3:15 p.m.

The vegetation fire broke out near the Camino Loop at Twain Harte and threatened two structures.

Alameda County Offices of Services warned residents to prepare for evacuation.

Advertisement

“If you see smoke or feel in danger evacuate now. Evacuation routes are south on Collier Canyon or East on Highland,” officials tweeted.

Resources to combat the fire included 19 fire engines, at least three bulldozers and four air tankers.

California
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement