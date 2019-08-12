Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Shooting on Riverside freeway prompts massive police response

By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Paloma Esquivel
Aug. 12, 2019
6:28 PM
A shooting on the 215 Freeway in Riverside County Monday evening has prompted a large response from law enforcement.

A California Highway Patrol dispatcher said the department was responding to reports of gunfire but could not provide details. A Riverside County Fire Department dispatcher said the agency was requested to respond to Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue, but couldn’t release any further details of the incident.

CHP cruisers, fire engines, and ambulances were on the 215 Freeway at Box Springs. Helicopters were flying overhead.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

The freeway was closed, and Caltrans was urging people to avoid the area. Metrolink said the tracks near the incident have also been shutdown and that trains have been diverted.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Paloma Esquivel
