California

Riverside shooting: Traffic stop erupts in gunfire, killing CHP Officer Andre Moye

Freeway shooting
Family members console one another as the casket of California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye, 34, is escorted by fellow officers at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Jaclyn CosgrovePaloma Esquivel
Aug. 13, 2019
7:43 AM
Andre Moye had been with the California Highway Patrol about three years when he pulled over a truck on the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Monday evening.

It started as a routine traffic stop for the motorcycle officer.

But then, authorities say, the driver Moye stopped pulled out a rifle and opened fire, mortally wounding the CHP officer while he was filling out paperwork to impound the man’s truck.

A law enforcement source told The Times that Moye, 34, was able to call for backup. Three other CHP officers arrived, along with law enforcement officials from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside Police Department, and a gun battle ensued. Amid dozens of rounds fired, two other CHP officers were hurt and the gunman was killed.

Moye died at a local hospital.

CHP officer Andre Moye
CHP Officer Andre Moye
(KTLA)

Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz called the violence “horrific” and said a motive for the attack remains unclear.

Moye’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from state and local officials.

“I am devastated by the tragedy that unfolded earlier in Riverside,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a tweet Monday. “Tonight, I mourn the loss of one of our own, CHP Officer Andre Moye, who was killed during a shootout following a traffic stop. Prayers go out to all, including the responding officers injured in the shooting.”

“Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of @CHP’s own Officer Andre Moye — who will be remembered for his commitment to service and the community of Riverside County,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

CHP officer killed in shootout near 215 Freeway in Riverside

At the hospital, family members told reporters Moye always wanted to be a CHP officer and got the job after working for some time as an electrician.

Family member Deborah Howard told KCBS-TV Channel 2 from the hospital Monday night that she heard about the shooting and texted Moye to see whether he was OK.

“I’m texting Junior like, ‘Junior, you OK? I’m worried about you, give me a call,’” Howard said tearfully. “Next thing I know, I called his dad, and I said, ‘Hey, there’s a shootout going and there’s a CHP officer on a bike,’ and his dad said, ‘It was him.’ It was unbelievable.”

Moye graduated from the CHP Academy on March 3, 2017, and was assigned to the Riverside County area.

He is survived by his wife, Sara, and his father, mother, stepfather, brothers and sisters, authorities said.

California
Richard Winton
Richard Winton   
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
Paloma Esquivel
Paloma Esquivel writes about the Inland Empire. She was on the Los Angeles Times team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University. 
