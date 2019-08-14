Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Fan dies during taco-eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies baseball game

Fresno, California, USA - 18 February 2019. Chukchansi Park baseball stadium in Downtown Fresno, California, home of the Fresno Grizzlies, Pacific Coast League.
Chukchansi Park baseball stadium is the home of the Fresno Grizzlies.
(Getty Images)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2019
11:29 AM
A man participating in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in Fresno died Tuesday night after officials say he began choking on his food.

Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno was eating tacos as part of the contest between innings at the Fresno Grizzlies game against the Memphis Redbirds at Chukchansi Park when he started to choke, Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Toni Botti said.

“It’s just very sad,” Botti said.

Fans at the game told the Fresno Bee that the man collapsed on the ground in the middle of the contest, which was being held on Taco Tuesday as a precursor to Saturday’s ninth annual Taco Truck Throwdown at the stadium.

Emergency medical technicians initiated the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before paramedics arrived. Hutchings was taken to Fresno Regional Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

Authorities have not determined the man’s cause of death, but officials suspect he may have asphyxiated. An autopsy is expected to be performed later this week, Botti said.

The Grizzlies could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Hannah Fry
