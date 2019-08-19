Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Gunman who opened fire on LAPD patrol car killed in shootout with police, officials say

LAPD investigators from Force Investigation Division inspect a building with bullet holes near the scene of an officer involved shooting at Alhambra Ave and Belleglade in the El Sereno neighborhood
Detectives investigate in El Sereno after officers shoot and kill a man police say was armed with a gun.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2019
7 AM
Share

A man who authorities say was armed with a handgun and opened fire on two officers in their patrol car was killed by police in a shootout in El Sereno late Sunday.

Two LAPD officers were stopped at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when a man began shooting at them, Officer Drake Madison said.

The man ran west through an alley toward Belleglade Avenue, where he exchanged gunfire with officers before continuing to flee, according to Madison. Shortly after, he was confronted by additional officers responding to the scene, who also fired at the man, Madison said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, Madison said.

Advertisement

No officers were injured, but an LAPD patrol vehicle was struck by a bullet, authorities said.

California
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement