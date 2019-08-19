Gunman who opened fire on LAPD patrol car killed in shootout with police, officials say

A man who authorities say was armed with a handgun and opened fire on two officers in their patrol car was killed by police in a shootout in El Sereno late Sunday.

Two LAPD officers were stopped at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when a man began shooting at them, Officer Drake Madison said.

The man ran west through an alley toward Belleglade Avenue, where he exchanged gunfire with officers before continuing to flee, according to Madison. Shortly after, he was confronted by additional officers responding to the scene, who also fired at the man, Madison said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, Madison said.

Advertisement

No officers were injured, but an LAPD patrol vehicle was struck by a bullet, authorities said.