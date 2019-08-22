Coworker arrested in Cal State Fullerton stabbing, police say

Police have arrested a coworker in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator on campus Monday, authorities said.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus confirmed the arrest Thursday morning and said officials would reveal additional details at a 1 p.m. news conference. The suspect is accused of stabbing Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, multiple times inside his car, which was parked in a campus lot.

Chan was bleeding from his head and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

The slaying appears to have been a targeted attack, police said. During their investigation, authorities found an “incendiary device” and a backpack under the victim’s car that contained zip ties and disguises, indicating Chan was targeted.

Advertisement

The assailant was last seen Monday running near Langsdorf Drive and Nutwood Avenue from the parking lot toward a nearby Marriott Hotel. He was described as being in his mid-20s and was wearing all black.

The search for the attacker extended into Tuesday. Authorities combed the area with the help of Orange County Sheriff’s Department bloodhounds, but could not locate the suspect.

Investigators released a sketch and surveillance video in hopes that someone could identify the man who was seen running away from the crime scene. Police think he fled in a black four-door BMW sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows that was parked in a nearby lot east of the 57 Freeway.

Monday’s attack, on the first day of the academic year, frightened the campus community and students, who are slated to start classes next week.

Advertisement

Chan served as Cal State Fullerton’s director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education from 2009 until he retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in early 2019 to work as a special consultant.

He was a private man who mostly kept to himself and was methodical in his work, said Ellen Treanor, a campus spokeswoman. He had an undergraduate degree in accounting from Cal State Hayward and a law degree from Whittier Law School.

“He was a man of few words,” Treanor said. “He refused to have a going-away party but hugged everybody when he came back.”

Times staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.