A robot videotapes vandalism suspect before its world turns upside down

A 400-pound security guard — cone-shaped and on wheels — was hurt in what was described as a “brutal beatdown,” which luckily didn’t leave the heavy metal patroller seriously damaged. The Hayward Police Department is now hunting for the attacker.

The whole thing was captured on video, and luckily the guard — a Knightscope K5 robot that was patrolling a parking garage — wasn’t seriously harmed when it was knocked to the ground.

The slow-moving robot had been monitoring a structure on Watkins Street because of previous vandalism in the area, police said. It is capable of video and audio recording and equipped with license plate recognition technology.

The robot captured video and still photographs of a young man running toward it on Aug. 3 before the automated guard was toppled, according to Knightscope, the company that manufactures the robots.

Advertisement

The company did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of the robot’s damage but in a statement said K5 was expected to make a full recovery.

“Preliminary diagnostics have put our minds to rest, suggesting that our trusted, low-speed, high-drag, automated parking garage guardian is expected to make a full and speedy recovery, suffering little to no long-term damage.”

Knightscope admits it may have had a little fun in describing the vandalism but said it hopes the suspect will be caught.

“K5 deserves justice ... and dignity.”