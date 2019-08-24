Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

1,500-acre wildfire in Northern California prompts some evacuations

By Bettina BoxallStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2019
10:43 PM
Share

Local roads were closed and some evacuations were ordered Saturday as a Lassen County wildfire in Northern California grew to 1,500 acres.

About three dozen engine crews were battling the Long Valley Fire on the California-Nevada border, which was burning through sagebrush lands overseen by the federal Bureau of Land Management, officials said. Aerial retardant drops were halted for the night.

The fire has destroyed several outbuildings and one larger building and threatened 40 other structures, authorities said.

Elsewhere in Northern California, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the 600-acre Mountain Fire in Shasta County was 70% contained by Saturday night, authorities said. The fire, which started Thursday morning, destroyed 14 structures.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Bettina Boxall
Follow Us
Bettina Boxall covers water issues and the environment for the Los Angeles Times. She shared the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting with colleague Julie Cart for a five-part series that explored the causes and effects of escalating wildfire in the West. She began her journalism career as a photographer at a small Texas daily and reported for newspapers in Vermont and New Jersey before joining The Times in 1987.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement