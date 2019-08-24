1,500-acre wildfire in Northern California prompts some evacuations

Local roads were closed and some evacuations were ordered Saturday as a Lassen County wildfire in Northern California grew to 1,500 acres.

About three dozen engine crews were battling the Long Valley Fire on the California-Nevada border, which was burning through sagebrush lands overseen by the federal Bureau of Land Management, officials said. Aerial retardant drops were halted for the night.

The fire has destroyed several outbuildings and one larger building and threatened 40 other structures, authorities said.

Elsewhere in Northern California, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the 600-acre Mountain Fire in Shasta County was 70% contained by Saturday night, authorities said. The fire, which started Thursday morning, destroyed 14 structures.