Heat wave brings extreme temperatures to parts of Southern California

Sunday is shaping up to be another scorcher in inland Southern California, prompting heat warnings for some areas.

High temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, along with parts of the Inland Empire and desert areas. Coastal areas will be cooler, with temperatures in the high 70s and 80s.

Conditions will largely continue on Labor Day.

“Just be real careful and aware about how you’re feeling,” said David Sweet, a weather service meteorologist. “Don’t expose yourself to heat for a long period of time.”

Because of the hot, dry conditions, the wildfire risk will also be elevated, Sweet said.

The heat is likely to persist after the holiday, Sweet said. Early fall in Southern California can be very warm, with hot Santa Ana winds in October, he said.