After early October heat wave, Southern California’s forecast is cooler weather over next few days

October started off with an unusual heat wave that some referred to as a “second summer,” but Southern Californians can look forward to slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will range from the mid- to low 70s along the coast to the high 80s in inland and valley areas Saturday, officials said. Cooler temperature across the region are expected to remain through much of next week.

“We’ll be losing a few degrees each day through the next few days,” said Mike Wofford at the National Weather Service. “The valleys will be cooler than they’ve been, too.”

Most days will see low clouds and patchy fog in the morning that will clear up by midday, with no chance of rain or strong winds, he said. Some areas along the coast may see some drizzle in the morning.

“Not that exciting,” Wofford said. But given the recent heat wave, he said, “for L.A., that’s pretty nice.”

A couple of weather fronts moving through Northern California into next week are helping to deliver cooler air all the way down to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, he said.

In early October, Central and Southern California inland and valley areas saw temperatures range from the low 90s to as much as 110 degrees due to a high pressure system that swept over much of the southwestern region of the country.