One dead, 2 injured in shooting near Hacienda Heights house party

A shooting near a Hacienda Heights house party left one man dead and two women injured early Monday, authorities said.

Investigators were called to the 15300 block of Manzanita Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m., a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. They found a 33-year-old man had been fatally shot.

Two women in their 20s were also hurt, according to the sheriff’s department. One was shot in her upper torso and is hospitalized in stable condition. A second woman was treated at the scene for an unspecified injury and released.

Investigators believe the shooting took place near a house party in the 1700 block of Vallecito Drive, a couple blocks from where the victims were found. They are looking into whether the property was being used as a short-term rental.

Advertisement

Police had not determined a motive and no arrest had been made Monday morning.