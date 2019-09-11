Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Body found near a high-voltage transmission tower at Griffith Park

Body found in Griffith Park
Los Angeles firefighters work Wednesday to retrieve a body found beneath power lines in Griffith Park.
(KTLA)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2019
6:51 PM
Share

A man’s body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in Griffith Park near a high-voltage transmission tower, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At 12:55 p.m., the department received a call from a bystander who saw the body in a remote location of the park but didn’t know what happened to the man.

Preliminary information suggests the man was electrocuted, but the cause of death has not been determined.

The man’s age is unknown, and it’s not clear how he came to be at the base of the tower.

Advertisement

Firefighters are trying to determine the most effective way to move the body. They cannot use a helicopter because of the transmission lines and have been hindered by steep, uneven terrain and poison oak, according to LAFD.

At 4,500 acres, Griffith Park is one of the largest municipal parks in North America and the largest historic landmark in L.A., according to the city’s recreation and parks department.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement