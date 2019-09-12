South L.A. shootings: Boy shot dead on street, man wounded at burger restaurant

Authorities are investigating two shootings in South Los Angeles that killed a teenage boy and left another man injured.

Deputies first responded to the 1000 block of West 105th Street near Vermont Avenue at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday and found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot several times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The teenager, identified by coroner’s officials as John Givan Jr., had been walking when a vehicle pulled alongside him and a man got out to fire multiple rounds at the boy. The teen died at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Less than 30 minutes later, another shooting was reported down the street from where the boy had been shot, sheriff’s officials said.

Three men were in the parking lot of the Monster Burger restaurant at Vermont Avenue and 89th Street when they heard several gunshots. One man hid behind a vehicle before realizing he had been shot in the hand, LAPD Sgt. Jesus Rojas said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, sheriff’s officials said.

Rojas said police think the shooting suspects are two men but did not have descriptions. It’s unclear whether the two shootings are related, authorities said.