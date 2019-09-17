Big rig carrying carnival ride crashes on 605 Freeway, causing full closure

All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Long Beach are closed after three-vehicle crash involving a big rig.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash near Willow Street in Long Beach at about 1:25 a.m. and found that the big rig, which was carrying a large carnival ride, had crashed into a Toyota Corolla, CHP Sgt. Anthony Soriano told KTLA.

The big rig overturned and its engine became dislodged. A BMW then crashed into the dislodged engine. The two passengers in the Toyota Corolla and BMW were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Soriano said.

The condition of the big rig driver is unknown.

Authorities were at the scene several hours after the crash cleaning up debris and spilled oil from the crash.

Traffic is backed up on the 605 Freeway to Carson Street. Officials expect the lanes to reopen at about 7 a.m.