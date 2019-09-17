71-year-old tells deputies he stabbed his daughter and is arrested on suspicion of murder

A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his daughter in a Rancho Cucamonga home, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the home in the 6300 block of Elkridge Place on Monday morning after Joe Edward Montes called authorities to say he had stabbed his daughter, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Montes was inside the house when deputies arrived. Inside, authorities found Darlene Montes, 49, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The elder Montes was taken to a sheriff’s station, where he was interviewed and later arrested on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said. He was being held without bail in the West Valley Detention Center.