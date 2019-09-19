California boat fire: Surviving crew member sues Conception’s owners

A crew member who was aboard the Conception when it caught fire and sank on Labor Day, killing 34 people, is suing the dive boat’s owners.

Ryan Sims filed a lawsuit Sept. 12 that lists Truth Aquatics Inc., Worldwide Diving Adventures LLC and the Conception’s owner, Glen Fritzler, as defendants, according to records from Ventura County Superior Court.

The suit signals the beginning of a potentially long legal battle for the owners of Conception, who have already taken steps to protect themselves from liability.

Less than a week after the inferno, attorneys for Fritzler and his wife, Dana, filed a petition citing the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, asking a judge to eliminate their financial liability or lower it to an amount equal to the post-fire value of the boat, or $0.

The body of the 34th victim had not yet been recovered when the Fritzlers filed their motion.

In a now-deleted statement posted on the Truth Aquatics’ Instagram page, the company said the legal step was “another unfortunate side of these tragedies.”

“When something like this happens, insurance companies and numerous stakeholders convene and activate a legal checklist. The timing is on them. Our hearts and minds are on the tragedy and finding answers.”

Sims was one of five crew members asleep on the deck of the Conception when the fire broke out. According to a preliminary NTSB report, one crew member was awakened by a noise and saw fire rising from the salon compartment below.

He alerted the other crew members, and they attempted to reach the passengers sleeping in the bunkroom below deck. They were unable to use a ladder, which was on fire, so they jumped down to the main deck. One crew member — identified in a report by the Pacific Coast Business Times as Sims — broke his leg in the process.

Unable to reach the lower part of the boat that was engulfed in flames, the crew jumped overboard. The survivors made their way to a nearby vessel, the Grape Escape, to call for help. After raising the alarm, some of the crew returned to the Conception to look for survivors, but none were found.

Video of the moments after the crew’s rescue shows a man, presumed to be Sims, screaming in agony as paramedics move his leg.

The Times has reached out to attorneys for Truth Aquatics and Sims.

Legal experts have said owners of boats in which people are hurt or killed succeed about half the time in winning court rulings.

Tulane University maritime law professor Martin J. Davies said the 1851 could shield Conception’s owners from significant damages. The result would depend on whether the Fritzlers can prove they had no knowledge of the problem that caused the disaster.

Last week, officials raised the remains of the Conception from the seafloor. The NTSB is continuing its investigation into what caused the fire.