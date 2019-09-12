Authorities hope to finally raise burned remains of Conception after weather delays

Officials will attempt Thursday to raise the remains of the Conception in what is considered a key step in the investigation into the fire aboard the diving boat that killed 34 people.

Authorities have been trying to recover the vessel for a week but have been delayed by poor weather. Investigators have still not determined the cause of the worst maritime disaster in recent California history and believe an examination of the boat could help locate a fire ignition source and determine why the victims were unable to escape .

The effort comes a day after divers recovered the last body of from the scene of the fire, which broke out during a Labor Day weekend diving expedition , trapping the victims, who were sleeping below deck . Five crew members who were on deck at the time were able to escape and said the fire was too intense to get anyone else out.

Authorities are still trying to determine the identities of seven bodies. Authorities believe all the victims died of smoke inhalation.

Federal investigators from the FBI , the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Coast Guard have spent the last two days searching the Santa Barbara Harbor office of Conception’s operator, Truth Aquatics. The FBI on Tuesday also asked the public for any information — including videos and photos — on the Conception.

Investigators also continued to examine and remove items from Truth Aquatics’ boat Vision, a vessel similar to the Conception. FBI evidence experts carefully packaged up items in cardboard boxes while an ATF team scoured the boat’s systems.

Staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.