Small plane crashes onto shopping center roof in Torrance, killing one, injuring another

A small plane crashed onto the roof of a Torrance shopping center Thursday after going off a runway at a nearby airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard at Rolling Hills Plaza.

According to FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor, a single-engine Cessna 177 crashed under unknown circumstances shortly after departing from the Torrance Municipal Airport.

Two people were on board, Gregor said. According to the Torrance Fire Department, one person was killed and another was in critical condition. The injured person had been transported to a nearby hospital. There were no injuries reported on the ground.

About 40 firefighters were on scene, as well as officers with the Torrance Police Department. The shopping center was evacuated. The crash occurred near California Pizza Kitchen and Joe’s Smokin’ BBQ. The site houses several other eateries and businesses.