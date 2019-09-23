Fire weather threatens California: Santa Ana winds blow in south; PG&E mulls power shutoff in north

Critical fire weather is threatening California, as high winds, low humidity and dry conditions combine to form a sometimes lethal mix, the National Weather Service warned Monday.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Northern California for the next three days, as wind gusts blow through the region.

In Southern California, Santa Ana winds will carry in warmer temperatures along with elevated fire dangers, forecasters said.

Gusty #SantaAna winds will bring significant warming and drying to the region on Tuesday, with warmest valleys topping 100°, with portions of the coast climbing into the 90's #LAheat #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/Oc3jMQM8Ds — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 22, 2019

The fire threat in the northern part of the state has prompted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to consider preemptively shutting off power to about 124,000 customers in nine counties, starting Monday afternoon or evening. Such public safety power shutoffs are part of a strategy to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by utility lines that break during extreme winds.

The shutoffs could take place in portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills, and in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay, according to a news release issued Sunday. PG&E will make a final decision late Monday morning on the shutoffs, the release states.

In the Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills, a red flag warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Winds are forecast in the Sacramento region at 10 to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph, according to the weather service. Slightly stronger winds are predicted in the Sierra foothills, with 10 to 30 mph winds, gusting up to 45 mph.

The western portion of the Sacramento Valley and neighboring foothills are facing the highest fire threat because the highest wind gusts and lowest humidity are forecast there. The threat will be highest during the night and morning hours, when winds are strongest, the weather service said.

⚠️ The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for parts of the Central Valley, the Coastal Range and the Sierra below 5000 feet. Please avoid outdoor activities that could cause a spark! #cawx pic.twitter.com/8rUuqwJywi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 22, 2019

In the Bay Area, the red flag warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range.

Strong winds are forecast for the higher elevations of Napa and Sonoma counties and the East Bay Hills, with gusts from 30 to 35 mph starting late Monday night. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph along some of the North Bay Mountains, where the fire threat will be most acute, forecasters said.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Diablo Range from 9 PM Mon to 5 AM Weds. Gusty offshore winds and dry humidities in the teens will create critical fire weather conditions.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/d7KeSWkH4J — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 22, 2019

The Los Angeles area will face brief but critical fire weather conditions Tuesday, as temperatures warm and Santa Ana winds develop, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts could reach 25 to 40 mph in the mountains and valleys of Ventura and L.A. counties starting Monday night and persisting through Wednesday morning, with the strongest winds expected Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rise 7 to 15 degrees Tuesday, with the biggest increase along the coasts and the coastal valleys, where highs are forecast in the 90s, according to the weather service. Some neighborhoods in the Valley, including Woodland Hills and Van Nuys, are expected to see triple-digit temperatures.

The critical fire weather comes as the state is battling more than half a dozen blazes that are larger than 500 acres. Although California has already seen more than 157,000 acres burn in wildfires this year, that number is a fraction of how many acres had burned by this time last year, according to Cal Fire data.

Still, fire officials have cautioned this is the time of year when offshore weather patterns typically bring hotter, drier and windier conditions, drying out fuels and increasing the probability of ignition.