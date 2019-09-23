Murder trial begins for real estate heiress accused of killing blue-collar boyfriend

Opening arguments were scheduled Monday in the trial of a Chinese real estate heiress who posted $35-million bail after being charged with murder in the 2016 killing of her children’s father.

Prosecutors say Tiffany Li orchestrated the killing of Keith Green, 27, when she fell for another man and feared she would lose custody of her children. Li’s new boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, also is charged in the slaying.

Li’s family made a fortune in real estate construction in China, and she posted an astonishing $35-million bond that has allowed her to stay in her San Francisco Bay Area mansion pending trial.

Her co-defendant remains in jail on $35-million bail.

The trial has been delayed several times, most recently when Olivier Adella, a witness for the prosecution, was arrested earlier this month on charges of contacting a former girlfriend and witness for the defense, a violation of his agreement with prosecutors.

Adella is a former co-defendant who was expected to testify that Li and Bayat asked him to dispose of Green’s body.

San Mateo County Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe said prosecutors now will not call Adella as a witness.

Last year, the trial was delayed when Li was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer and underwent aggressive treatment, according to her lead attorney, Geoff Carr. The cancer is in remission.

Green and Li met around 2009 when he was 21 and she was 23. He was a high school football star from a blue-collar neighborhood, while Li was rich and educated.

Green’s body was found along a dirt road north of San Francisco nearly two weeks after he was last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.