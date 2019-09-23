Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Officer-involved shooting in Wilmington leaves one dead

By Ben PostonStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
9:34 PM
Share

A man with a handgun was shot and killed by police in Wilmington on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in a trailer park in the 1000 block of South Figueroa Street near West Anaheim Street. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the trailer park, said LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez.

They encountered a man with a handgun, he said. The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said.

No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene, he said.

CaliforniaLatest
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Ben Poston
Follow Us
Ben Poston is an investigative reporter specializing in data at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement