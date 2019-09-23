Officer-involved shooting in Wilmington leaves one dead

A man with a handgun was shot and killed by police in Wilmington on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in a trailer park in the 1000 block of South Figueroa Street near West Anaheim Street. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the trailer park, said LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez.

They encountered a man with a handgun, he said. The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said.

No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene, he said.