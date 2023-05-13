Advertisement
Man shot and killed in downtown L.A.

By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
A man was shot and killed on the corner of Hill and 1st streets in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night and police were searching for the suspect.

Police were called to the scene, near the Civic Center/Grand Park metro station, just before midnight. They were told that the victim, a 36-year-old Black man, had been in an argument with a 23-year-old white man when the 23-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the victim, said Officer Jader Chaves.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene on foot, Chaves said, and was still at large Saturday morning.

Paloma Esquivel

