California

Boy who was sucker punched at Moreno Valley school dies from injuries

Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley.
Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley.
(Google Maps)
By Colleen Shalby
Alex Wigglesworth
Sep. 25, 2019
1:41 PM
A boy who was critically injured last week after being sucker punched in an assault captured on video at the school died Tuesday night, authorities said.

The child, identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department only as Diego, was 13.

The attack took place Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School and resulted in the arrest of two 13-year-old students. Authorities were investigating whether Diego had been the target of bullying before the interaction.

A video posted to Facebook shows a boy punching Diego, who is then struck by a third person standing out of the frame. Diego appears to hit his head on a concrete pillar as he falls to the ground. The assailant who threw the first punch strikes the boy again before running away.

Diego was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The two attackers, both 13-year-old students, were arrested that evening, according to the Sheriff’s Department. They were booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall, where they remain pending charges. Their identities were not released because of their age.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack.

The middle school, which serves more than 1,100 students, has been the site of multiple violent altercations in the last year.

Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the campus for reports of battery six times since August 2018, Deputy Robyn Flores said.

Diego’s family is making preparations to donate his organs “to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children,” sheriff’s officials said.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
