Boy who was sucker punched at Moreno Valley school dies from injuries

A boy who was critically injured last week after being sucker punched in an assault captured on video at the school died Tuesday night, authorities said.

The child, identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department only as Diego, was 13.

The attack took place Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School and resulted in the arrest of two 13-year-old students. Authorities were investigating whether Diego had been the target of bullying before the interaction.

A video posted to Facebook shows a boy punching Diego, who is then struck by a third person standing out of the frame. Diego appears to hit his head on a concrete pillar as he falls to the ground. The assailant who threw the first punch strikes the boy again before running away.

Diego was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The two attackers, both 13-year-old students, were arrested that evening, according to the Sheriff’s Department. They were booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall, where they remain pending charges. Their identities were not released because of their age.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack.

The middle school, which serves more than 1,100 students, has been the site of multiple violent altercations in the last year.

Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the campus for reports of battery six times since August 2018, Deputy Robyn Flores said.

Diego’s family is making preparations to donate his organs “to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children,” sheriff’s officials said.