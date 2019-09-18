Sucker punch ends with two students arrested, classmate hospitalized in Moreno Valley

Two students have been arrested in connection with an assault at a Moreno Valley middle school that left another student hospitalized in critical condition Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the grounds of Landmark Middle School about 1 p.m. for a report of a fight, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A student suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday, the release said.

A video showing the attack was posted to Facebook. It shows a boy sucker punching another boy, who is then struck by a third person standing out of frame. The child appears to hit his head on a concrete pillar as he falls to the ground. The assailant who threw the first punch strikes the boy again and then runs away.

The two attackers, both 13-year-old students, were arrested Monday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Department. They were booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall and are expected to be charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury. Their identities were not released because of their age.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack.