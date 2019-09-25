Several children hospitalized after school bus crashes in Inglewood

Ten people were hospitalized Wednesday morning, including more than half a dozen children, after a Los Angeles Unified School District bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, authorities said.

Police were called to west Manchester and south Van Ness avenues about 7:30 a.m. after reports of a three-vehicle crash, said Inglewood police Lt. Dirk Dewachter.

An adult in one of the cars and nine children on the school bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, said Sean Rios, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

More than 50 children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Video from the scene shows police and firefighters examining a large group of children sitting on a nearby sidewalk.

Advertisement

Information about the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately available. One of the vehicles appeared to have collided with the bus on the left and was struck by a third vehicle on the driver’s side of the car.