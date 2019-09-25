Homeless shelter plan moves forward for Newport’s public works yard

Newport Beach took another step Tuesday toward converting part of the city’s public works yard on Superior Avenue into a homeless shelter.

The City Council’s decision to refine plans and budget $300,000 for facility design to make storage structures at the yard inhabitable came over dozens of objections from area residents.

The 4-1 vote — with Councilwoman Joy Brenner dissenting, Councilman Brad Avery abstaining and Councilman Marshall “Duffy” Duffield absent — also declared a “shelter crisis,” allowing the city to waive zoning and development standards that would normally apply to a shelter project.

Tuesday’s move doesn’t commit Newport Beach to the site at 592 Superior, near the Newport-Costa Mesa border. The city is still in talks with Costa Mesa to partner on that city’s upcoming shelter near John Wayne Airport. And Newport is still in lease negotiations with representatives of a privately owned rental car lot, also near the airport.

However, staff and council members said the city yard could be more expedient and lower-cost than other options.

A shelter could open in five to six months, although Mayor Diane Dixon said she wants it faster — “three months and double overtime.”

“We just don’t have a moment to waste,” she said. “This type of service that’s quasi-law enforcement, quasi-mental health, quasi-health and human services is a function that never existed in our city and we’re really starting from scratch.”

Councilman Kevin Muldoon said that in order to enforce anti-camping laws to keep people off the streets, the city has to offer shelter, likely within town.

Anti-camping laws were the target of a 2018 federal lawsuit in Orange County, and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year in a case involving Boise, Idaho, that homeless people in Western states cannot be prosecuted for sleeping outside if shelter access is lacking.

Muldoon said he understands “the frustration and the fear that any location we pick is in someone’s backyard.”

“What’s in the most forefront of our mind is that we do parallel paths — we move forward as quickly as possible [with] as many options as possible so we can quickly enforce our laws,” he said.

In addition to the design work, City Manager Grace Leung estimated the city could spend $1.5 million improving the buildings. Operation costs are to be determined.

Avery said homeless people who aren’t committing crimes have the same rights as anyone to walk in parks and sit on benches and that the city has to solve the homelessness problem compassionately.

“It is so important to me [that] we remember ... that these are human beings, these are people. These are our brothers and our sisters. These can be any one of our family members,” he said. “It’s so important to keep their humanity intact.”

The potential shelter on Superior could accommodate about 40 beds in prefab trailers in and possibly outside a high-ceiling, 10,500-square-foot garage that is open on one side and currently used for offices and vehicle and equipment storage. The facility also could include a nearby warehouse.

This article will be updated with more information and comments.