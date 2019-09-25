Reptiles seized from Orange County rescue organization

Orange County Animal Care workers and sheriff’s deputies seized hundreds of reptiles Wednesday from a Lake Forest rescue organization. Some of the creatures were believed to be dead.

Deputies were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to 22762 Aspan Ave. in response to a cruelty to animals call, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. O.C. Animal Care officials were on site assessing the situation, said Jessica Novillo, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The address is home to Reptile Rescue Orange County, a nonprofit organization whose website says the group aims to “find quality homes for reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and all other exotic animals that people can no longer care for.”

According to ABC-TV Channel 7, hundreds of reptiles were seized, some of which were believed to be dead. The investigation was conducted after complaints of foul odors, the station reported.