Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were gathering details Thursday evening about a woman found dead at a Rancho Palos Verdes home earlier in the day.

Authorities received a call about 2:50 p.m. requesting a welfare check at the home in the 27800 block of Palmeras Place.

A death investigation is underway. Officials have not determined how the woman died.

No further details have been released regarding the woman’s identity.