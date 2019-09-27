Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
From the Archives: Emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport

July 6, 1976: A twin engine aircraft makes an emergency wheels-up landing Van Nuys Airport.
(Rick Meyer / Los Angeles Times)
By Scott Harrison
Oct. 7, 2019
5 AM
Pilot Robert Dentice, with two passengers, Donovan Davis, and Phil Chambers, was en route to Santa Catalina Island when trouble developed. The aircraft diverted to the large runway at Van Nuys Airport and landed safely. Dentice shut off both engines for this deadstick landing.

In the background are C-130 Hercules aircraft of the 146th Airlift Wing of the California Air National Guard. In 1990, the unit relocated to the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Oxnard.

A similar Rick Meyer photo from this emergency landing appeared in the July 7, 1976, Los Angeles Times.

