California

Woman who livestreamed fatal California crash is out on parole

Obdulia Sanchez, Ramnik Samrao
Obdulia Sanchez appears in Merced County Superior Court with her public defender, Ramnik Samrao, left, in 2017.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 29, 2019
10:13 PM
LOS BANOS, Calif.  — 

A California woman convicted of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister has been released on parole after serving 26 months in prison.

Obdulia Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment. She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

The Merced Sun Star reports Sanchez was released Sept. 21 after receiving credit for good behavior.

She was 18 at the time of the crash two years ago. The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
