Skeletal remains found outside Lancaster

Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday in the Lancaster area.

The remains were found about 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue F, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the deceased.

The discovery comes a day after a passerby found the remains of a man in the area of West Avenue I and 37th Street. The Sheriff’s Department reported that the body found on Monday had possible trauma to the back of the head and appeared to have been at the location for several weeks.